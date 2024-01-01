Let’s protect Ghana’s peace, democracy after 2024 elections – Lawrence Tetteh  

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Jan 01, GNA – Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has admonished Ghanaians to put aside their political interests and unite to protect the country’s peace and democracy before, during and after the 2024 General Election.

He, therefore, charged political party leaders to conduct decent campaigns devoid of insults to ensure peace prevailed in the country.

Delivering a sermon at this year’s Watch Night Service held at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, Dr Tetteh said Ghanaians had a responsibility to maintain the peace of the country beyond the 2024 elections.

“I think we all have a responsibility as a nation. Our responsibility is that we must all be selfless, we must think about Ghana first,” he said.

He explained that politicians had a “responsibility, in fact, they have more responsibility. They should know that posterity will judge all of us if we don’t get it right…”

“We should be able to do politics devoid of insults. With the culture of insults that have crept into our language, this year’s election should be clean, fair and transparent and I think that is what I’m admonishing all, both NDC and NPP should give us a clean, fair, clear and properly won election.”

The Service, which ushered in the New Year, attracted hundreds of believers and non-believers from far and near.

The attendees, who were mostly clad in white clothes to signify triumph over adversaries of 2023, sang and danced to glorify God for His love, mercies and protection and asked for a better year in 2024.

Delivering the sermon on the topic: “Listen to the Word of God,” Dr Tetteh noted that, a major cause of the country’s woes was the lack of prayerful leaders.

As a result, he said, the leaders had become “greedy and selfish” and only sought their interest rather than that of the citizens.

He stressed the need for the nation, especially political leadership to rely on God to propel the country’s development.

“The cure for Ghana is only in the word of God. The economic woes of Ghana can only be turned around through the word of God and the many tensions, problems, embarrassments and confusion in Ghana can only be turned around through the word of God.

“No economic analogy or economic analysis or strategy can save Ghana except the word of God. This word of God I’m talking about is life, this word of God I’m talking about is our home, this word of God I’m talking about is what we need as a nation, and no politician should think that you can do it by your power. Unless the Lord build, we struggle and labour and build in vain,” he said.

Dr Tetteh also cautioned the clergy to be mindful of statements they made, particularly in the run-up to the 2024 elections, to help unite the country.

“We should not make sensitive and selfish statements,” he said, stressing, “We should remember that a lot lies on us, it is what we say that our followers hear, so we should be mindful of how we put it to make sure that we bring the nation together.”

“I am admonishing all religious leaders to try as much as possible to be peacemakers. They should clearly make sure that statements they make are statements that will bring us together as a people and as a nation.”

He also urged the youth to fight against any attempt by any political party to use them to destabilise the country.

