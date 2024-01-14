Chief donates 100 bedspreads to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital  

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Jan. 14, GNA – Nana Kweku Yensu I, the Sanaahen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, has donated 100 pieces of bedspreads to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) to aid the delivery of quality health care.

The gesture formed part of the chief’s commitment to helping to ameliorate the plight of the hospital after having a first-hand experience of the challenges it faces.

Handing over the items at his residence, he said providing a decent place for the admission of patients formed a critical part of the healing process.

Nana Yensu expressed disquiet over some of the challenges of the hospital, particularly in the Accident and Emergency (AE) Ward, notably inadequate beds, equipment and issues with medicine, which did not augur well for proper care.

“We pride ourselves with tourism in Cape Coast but if tourists come and fall sick and don’t find treatment in good health facilities, they will not come back,” he said.

“Obviously, that will have a negative impact on our development and progress.”

The donation was only an interim intervention, he noted and assured of bigger arrangements to help address some of the challenges.

Mrs Betty Quartson, Chief Nursing Officer, CCTH, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, was full of gratitude for the gesture, saying it would go a long way to support operations.

“May God bless you abundantly for your love and support,” she said.

Mrs Quartson appealed to the Chief to adopt at least one of the two wards of the AE or the theatre of the Surgical Department to help it run efficiently.

“Government brings us some support but that alone is not enough.”

“We also receive support from some groups and individuals from time to time, but we are appealing for more of such supports to help us serve the public better,” Mrs Quartson said.

