Social

Businesses, individuals honoured for contributing to development of Cape Coast  

January 21, 2024
GNA

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Jan. 21, GNA – The Osabarimba Royal Awards has honoured 45 businesses, institutions and individuals for distinguishing themselves in various fields towards the development of Cape Coast.  

The awardees were recognized for their exploits in business, tourism, media, education, health, beverage production and sports, among other areas of development.  

The fourth edition of the annual event coincided with the 84th birthday of Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen, which also formed part of activities celebrating his 25th year on the throne.  

Dubbed the “25th Anniversary Edition”, the occasion was marinated in cultural magnificence characterised by music, dance, poetry and captivating traditional wears.  

The award scheme was instituted four years ago by the Oguaa Traditional Council and the Ridge Royal Hotel to honour deserving persons and organisations at a motivation to spur growth and development.  

Below is the full list of awardees  

Entertainment and fashion  

Best cultural troupe – Ayekoo Mbo Cultural Troupe  

Most influential musician – Yaw Black  

Most influential information communicator – Mr Paul Mensah  

Most exciting DJ – Michael Otoo (DJ Mickay Asaase Radio)  

The Most Impressive Choral Group –Vivace symphonials  

Media  

Most outstanding Media personality of the year – Edwina Gilda Annan (Aunty’s Nyaniba)  

Media House of the Year – Asaase Radio  

Most outstanding Media personality supporting Cape Coast – Blessed Godsbrain Smart – Captain Smart  

Organisation promoting Cape Coast to tourists – Kastle FM (Promoting Cape Coast with Asankamu Festival)  

Distinguished newspaper vendor – Mr James Biney (53 years of vending)  

Business  

Most sustained Business – Latex Foam (Nana Zama)  

Most Effective Public Sector – Central Region Development Commission  

Most friendly Organisation- National Insurance Commission  

Outstanding Public Institution – Centre for Coastal Management, UCC  

Best Organisation supporting skill development in Cape Coast- Jomars Cake School  

Best SSNIT Compliant- Sanford World Clinics  

Best GRA Compliant – Hamza Abubakar Hassan/Hamza Electrical Shop  

Best person promoting social education in Cape Coast – Nicholina Naa Yeye Aduamuah (Central Regional Head of NIC)  

Beverage  

Variety and most patronised – Bel Beverages  

Supporting tradition and royalty with Schnapps and Gin – GIHOC Distilleries  

Education  

Best teacher- Mr Nicholas Ato Mensah – Police Basic School (Mathematics) 

Best Student in Cape Coast – Addo James Kofi Ansah – St Nicholas Anglican Basic School  

All round Best SHS – Mfantsipim School  

Best old students Association- Wesley Girls High School  

The Most Outstanding Private School – Flowers Gay School  

Best institution promoting education in Cape Coast – Ghana Library Authority  

Mr Gabriel Nii Kommey Adams of UCC was awarded for putting Cape Coast on the international map to receive the prestigious international citation of honbour /Awards for exceptional academic performance in the Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute for Leadership Studies (JAGILS)  

Health  

Most Outstanding Health Facility – Ewim Polyclinic  

Most Outstanding Health Personnel – Dr Evans Kofi Agebno  

Best Allied Health Facility – Firmer Eye Services  

Tourism  

Most Fascinating Tourist Site – Kakum National Park  

Most Popular Joint – Hutchland City  

Renowned personality promoting tourism as a tour guide – Mr Kingsley Kofi Yeboah   

Historian and Blogger on Cape Coast History and Customs- Elicot Nana Kweku Okyere  

Indigenous Organisation  

Best Fisherman – Egya Ekow Awotwe  

Best Fish Monger – Maame Adwowa Atta  

Sports  

Sports Personality Promoting Cape Coast – Dennis Korsah  

Religion  

Most influential religious leader in Cape Coast – Rev father Stephen Obeng,  

Honorary Awards  

Prof Denis Worlanyo Aheto – Instrumental leadership in transforming the Centre for Coastal Management to become the World Bank Africa Centre of Excellence in Coastal Resilience  

Marigold Justina Assan, Central Regional Minister – for her outstanding to Omanhen and the Oguaa Traditional Area  

Dr Kwabena Sarpong – for his immense contribution in the field of health in Cape Coast and Central Region for twenty-one years  

Mr Sati Ocran – supporting education (Adisadel SHS) with a distinguished residential complex made up of state-of-the-art dormitories with modern amenities and solar power  

Thomas Yallo – Dedicated service as Supi of the Amanfo No 7 Asafo Company  

Iddrisu Abdulai Donkor (Registrar from 2009 to 2023), now Nana Ntadu – Kodu I, Ankobeahen of Gomoa Pomadze – dedicated service to the Oguaa Traditional Council  

Special Award 

Kwaw Paintsil Ansah – Distinguished filmmaker, writer, director and producer.  

GNA  