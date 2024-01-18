Bolgatanga Technical University Deputy Registrar shot dead 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Jan. 18, GNA – Mr Alhassan Azumah, a Deputy Registrar of the Bolgatanga Technical University, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen at his residence in Bolgatanga.

Sources close to the family said he was shot multiple times by unknown persons who were on a motorbike.

Alhassan Azumah, who resided at Sokabiisi in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region, where the incident occurred, was believed to be a Kusasi from Bawku.

The source told the Ghana News Agency that the Deputy Register was shot last Wednesday evening, January 17, when he was burning some rubbish around his house.

He was recently promoted from Director of Public Affairs to Deputy Registrar.

Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, the Vice Chancellor of the University, who confirmed the incident, said Management had no knowledge of what led to the shooting.

“We heard he was shot at his residence, but we don’t know who shot him and we don’t know what triggered it,” Prof Alnaa said.

The body of the deceased has since been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.

GNA

