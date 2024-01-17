Atiwa East farmers asked to embrace climate-resilient farming techniques 

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Anyinam (E/R), Jan.17, GNA – Mr. Kwabena Panin Nkansah, the Atiwa East District Chief Executive (DCE) has encouraged farmers to embrace technology, innovation, and sustainable agriculture practices for higher productivity.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said the government was committed to supporting the agriculture sector and ensuring the well-being of farmers countrywide.

He outlined some interventions introduced to support farmers, which included the improvement of modern farming technologies for farmers, enhanced post-harvest management, and financial support.

He said the interventions were geared towards creating an enabling environment for farming to thrive and increase productivity.

According to him, the district was ready to promote and invest in the newly introduced technologies to propel the agricultural sector.

“We are committed to investing in research and training programmes that empower our farmers with the needed skills, and technical know-how to navigate and adapt to the ever-changing circumstances in the sector to maximize productivity,” he said.

He elaborated on some of the Assembly’s support for farmers under the ‘Planting for Food and Rural Development’, saying 42,555 oil palm seedlings have been distributed to 312 farmers in eight communities across the district.

He mentioned others, such as the participation of farmers in the Eastern Regional Commodity Safelight Market held in Koforidua, a forum on the sustainability of “Atiwa Rice” and other products, and the training of Farmer organisations and agribusiness.

According to him, the assembly planned to team up with the Agriculture Department to test the effectiveness of using drones for farm spraying.

The initiative aims to alleviate the burden on farmers, allowing them to allocate more time to other important tasks.

The DCE expressed commitment to providing ongoing support for retooling extension officers from the Agriculture Department, aiming to enhance their work.

Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare, Atiwa East Member of Parliament, was praised for her significant contributions to the agriculture sector and the local economy.

