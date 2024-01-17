Cause of death of Hertha president Bernstein being investigated

Berlin, Jan 17, (dpa/GNA) – An investigation into the cause of death of Hertha Berlin president, Kay Bernstein, has been initiated, a police spokeswoman told dpa on Wednesday.

This is a standard procedure when the cause of death is unclear, she said. There are currently no indications of suicide or outside influence.

Hertha said on Tuesday that Bernstein died unexpectedly at the age of 43. Bernstein, a passionate fan and former Hertha Ultra, had been the club’s president since June 2022.

Vice president Fabian Drescher will act as interim president of the second division club, but it’s not clear whether he will remain in the position until the elections in October.

It’s also unclear whether there could be early elections during the general assembly in the spring.

Hertha will host an open training session on Wednesday, to give the fans the chance to express their condolences, while the pre-match news conference scheduled for Friday has been cancelled.

On Sunday, Hertha welcomes Fortuna Düsseldorf, and thanks to a cooperation between Sky, the broadcast rights holder for the second division, and public broadcasters RTL, fans who are not in the stadium, will be able to watch the game for free.

GNA

