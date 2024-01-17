Frederick Acheampong appointed Black Starlets Management Committee Head  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan.17, GNA-Mr. Frederick Acheampong, Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has been appointed as the chairman of the Black Starlets Management Committee.

The former AshantiGold SC Chief Executive Officer comes on board with loads of experience in both club and national team levels, having worked with the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

He has provided services for a number of CAF-organized competitions including the 2021 CAF Super Cup between Al Ahly and Raja Casablanca, the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations, the 2021 Beach Soccer Cup of Nations, and many others.

The gallant Sports Personality would be assisted by Mr. Linford Asamoah Boadu, Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association.

The newly appointed Committee is mandated to ensure Ghana qualifies for the next U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and the U-17 FIFA World Cup.

