Apostle Dr Ansah mourns with Battor Traditional Traditional Area

By Iddi Yire

Battor (V/R), Jan. 20, GNA – Apostle Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah, Chairman, Great Commission Church International (GCCI) Ghana and his wife, Madam Paulina, on Saturday mourned with the Battor Traditional Area at the funeral of Togbe Abraham Kwasi Dorgbetor.

The late Togbe Dorgbetor, a sub-chief of the Battor Traditional Area in the Volta Region, who passed away on 21st August, 2023 at the age of 91 was the father of Elder Theophilus Dochey Dorgbetor, Chairman of the Men’s Ministry National Advisory Committee of GCCI Ghana and a Member of the GCCI International Executive Council.

The Delegation, which was received by Dumega Joseph Dorgbetor included Reverend Godson Gbloe, a Member of the International Executive Council of GCCI and Rev Stephen Cato, a Member of the Ghana National Council of GCCI.

The rest are Rev Prosper Gbeve, Greater Accra Regional Pastor of GCCI; Rev Paul Morgan Adorsu, Tema District Pastor of GCCI; Rev Iddi Yire, Resident Pastor Maranatha Assembly of GCCI, Elder James Brikumah, Vice Chairman of Men’s Ministry of GCCI Ghana and Deaconess Roselyn Aglow, President, Women’s Ministry of GCCI Ghana.

Elder Theophilus Dorgbetor in his tribute to his late father commended him for teaching them to speak the truth always.

Touching on his school days, Elder Dorgbetor said: “I took inspiration from your posture, so I vowed never to disappoint you in my studies. All of us who stayed with you excelled in our studies. Yes, Papa, you made it! You never ceased to be a role model. For us, your nickname was “Mr Discipline and Diligence.”

Miss Amewowornuna Yayra, an eleven-year-old school girl rendered a poetry recital in honour of Togbe Dorgbetor, which generated thunderous applause from mourners.

The late Togbe Dorgbetor was married to three wives, and they were blessed with 18 children.

