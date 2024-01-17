Kate in hospital after surgery as King to get prostate treatment

Jan 17 (BBC/GNA) – The Princess of Wales is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery, and King Charles III is set to undergo a medical procedure next week.

Catherine will step back from royal duties for months after surgery for an unspecified but non-cancer related abdominal condition.

The King’s benign prostate condition will be treated next week.

The unexpected health announcements were made within two hours of each other on Wednesday afternoon.

Details about the health of senior royals are usually a closely-guarded secret and only announced to the public in limited circumstances, so the decision to release two significant updates in one day was striking.

At about 14:00 GMT, Kensington Palace disclosed the princess was admitted to private hospital in central London on Tuesday for a procedure and is recovering there.

It is understood the princess is doing well, but is expected to spend up to two weeks in hospital and be out of the public eye until after Easter as she continues a months-long recovery.

It is clear from the length of time she needs to recuperate and the tone of the statement from the palace that her condition is serious, though it was stressed the procedure had been planned and successful.

The palace called for the princess’ medical privacy to be respected, adding: “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible.”

The Prince of Wales will also step back from royal duties in the coming weeks to be with his wife and Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Less than 90 minutes later, a separate statement was published by Buckingham Palace revealing the King requires a “corrective procedure” next week for an enlarged prostate.

The condition is common in older men and is not cancerous. The King turned 75 in November.

It is not known what procedure the King requires, but the palace said his “engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation”.

GNA/Credit: BBC

