Allow eligible NPP members to contest in parliamentary primary in Assin South — Youth group  

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Jan. 09, GNA – Some Concerned Youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin South Constituency have appealed to the national leadership of the Party to ensure justice and fairness in the vetting results of the parliamentary primary.

They said it was crucial that the outcome of the vetting was fair and transparent, leaving no room for doubt or speculations that could affect the party’s fortunes in this year’s election.

“We appreciate the challenging task of decision makers at hand, but we implore them to consider the aspirations and dreams of the candidates, who have dedicated their time, efforts, and resources to serve the people of Assin South,” Mr Ebenezer Korang, the Executive Secretary of the group, said.

“As they decide the outcome of the vetting process, they should be fair and transparent.”

Mr Korang, expressing the concerns at a press conference organized by the group, said the results of the vetting of Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), and Prof Nathan Austin, his contender, had been put on hold.

That was due to a petition brought against Prof Austin by the Constituency on his eligibility among other things.

However, sharing their frustrations, Mr Korang said: “It has come to our attention that both aspirants successfully went through the vetting process, yet the results were not declared at the regional level.”

“The crucial process of balloting was not conducted, leaving aspirants and their supporters in a state of uncertainty and confusion.”

Mr Korang said each aspirant must be given a level playing field to avoid a repetition of what transpired in 2020, which nearly resulted in an independent candidate being chosen for the main election.

In the 2020 parliamentary primary one of the aspirants, Mr Joseph Kofi Damptse, was disqualified from contesting after going through vetting and balloting.

The situation, he said, forced Mr Damptse to contest as an independent candidate, securing 15,801 votes as against 17,121 votes received by Rev Ntim Fordjour, whilst the National Democratic Congress candidate, Mr Nicholas Baffoe, got 10,201.

“The unpleasant situation brought unnecessary confusion and tension in the district before, during and after the elections,” he said.

However, the party believed that fairness and transparency were the cornerstones of a democratic society, therefore, it was imperative that such principles were upheld throughout the entire electoral process, he said.

Mr Korang said the NPP had always prided itself as a party that valued integrity, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for all members.

“Therefore, we urge the authorities to ensure that these values are upheld in the current vetting process.”

“We believe that a fair and transparent vetting process will not only strengthen the democratic values of the NPP, but also inspire confidence in the party and its leadership.”

The group, therefore, called on the NPP decision makers to address those concerns and take the necessary steps to rectify any discrepancies that may have occurred.

