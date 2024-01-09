African Chamber of Content Producers wins 2023 Content Producers of the Year award

By Alex Ofori Agyekum,

Accra, Jan. 9, GNA – The African Chamber of Content Producers has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Content Producers of the Year’ award at the esteemed Ghana Leadership Awards night held in Accra in December 2023.

The recognition is in tribute to the exceptional and impactful content created by numerous members of the Chamber, with their contributions having left a mark across the global stage.

The Ghana Leadership Awards with the motto: “Love your country, love your people” is an annual event which acknowledges and celebrates outstanding and exemplary leaders with significant and positive impacts in advancing Ghana and Africa.

Throughout the year in review, members of the African Chamber of Content Producers have demonstrated their prowess by creating compelling content across various mediums, including film, magazines, news articles, opinion pieces, documentaries, and a variety of reality shows that have enriched the cultural landscape across Africa.

These dedicated members, who are known as Africa Image Ambassadors, have committed themselves to the noble cause of utilizing their content to reshape and re-imagine the image of Africa on a global scale.

Nana Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin, the Executive Director of the Chamber in a statement copied to 1the Ghana News Agency expressed the excitement of the entire membership of the Chamber for the recognition.

He stated that the year 2023 ended on a good note for the Chamber with several content developed by members across Africa including Ghana.

The statement mentioned some individual members and patrons of the Chamber who won awards on the night as Mr. Harold Roger Quartey, a veteran film producer and current head of production for UTV who won the most influential TV Producer of the year.

Mr Mawuko Kuadzi, Chief Executive Officer of MK Casting was honoured with the best Casting Director of the year, Mr Daniel Aboagye, popularly known as Teacher Aboagye received the best STEM teacher of the year award.

Other winners of the night included Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Most Influential Minister of the Year Award, and Dr. Da Costa Aboagye, Director of Health Promotion Division of the Ghana Health Service, the National Health Leader of the year award.

The statement said the significance of the award was far-reaching, serving as a powerful testament to the commitment and readiness of the Chamber members from over 30 African countries to drive a positive shift in the perception and portrayal of Africa.

“Looking ahead, the Chamber has set its sights on a groundbreaking initiative as it plans to spearhead the production of the first-ever Pan African film in 2024, with involvement from talents and professionals hailing from several African countries.

“This ambitious endeavor not only showcases the unity and collaborative spirit among the Chamber’s members but also underscores their collective dedication to revolutionizing the portrayal and narrative of Africa,” it disclosed.

The statement said the African Chamber Content Producers established in 2018 with its headquarters in Ghana, it stands as a steadfast advocate for altering the negative narratives associated with Africa.

“With a formidable membership base of over 2000 individuals from more than 30 African nations, the Chamber actively collaborates with content producers globally to challenge and transform the prevailing stereotypes linked to the continent.

“Through their collective efforts, the members, known as Africa Image Ambassadors, remain resolute in their mission to rebrand Africa’s image and showcase its diverse and promising aspects,” it stated.

It said the acknowledgment of the Chamber at the Ghana Leadership Awards underscored the organization’s pivotal role in reshaping perceptions and championing a newfound narrative that embraced the richness and vibrancy of Africa’s cultural and economic landscape.

Some past winners of the award include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Dramani Mahama, the late Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo, former United Nations Secretary General, Kofi Annan and a host of others

