Afienya residents express frustration over poor road condition

Afienya (GAR), Jan. 30, GNA- Residents of Afienya-New Jerusalem in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region have expressed frustration and anger about the current poor state of the road network in the area.

The untarred road network is dusty and full of deep trenches, making it un-motorable and muddy, especially when it rains.

Mr John Adjei, a resident of the area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that although the road had deteriorated over the years, the heavy tipper trucks plying it frequently kept worsening the situation.

He stated that despite the numerous complaints made to the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly, residents were yet to see any significant action taken to address the situation.

Madam Mary Awuni, another resident operating a provision shop along the road, said apart from the difficult navigation challenges, she had to always deal with the heavy dust deposits on her wares and sometime incur losses during the rainy seasons due to flooding in the area.

Mr Kwesi Asiedu, a taxi driver, also said drivers must constantly change their vehicle parts due to the nature of the road.

