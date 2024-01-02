2023 was difficult but God has super-natural rains to shower on Ghanaians — Pastor 

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Tumu, (UWR), Jan. 2, GNA- Rev. James Awini, the Head Pastor of the Victory Assembly of God Church, has acknowledged that 2023 was a difficult year asked Ghanaians to pray for a better 2024.

He said God has “supernatural rain” to shower on all Ghanaians including their finances, business, and destinies.

He delivered the sermon on the 31st of December when the church held a special prayer to usher in the new year.

Rev. James Awini implored the congregation to seek God in prayers and deeds and eschew running to people with dark powers for help.

According to him 2023 was characterized by challenges, including financial crisis, the government’s haircuts, and many more saying, “Some people have suggested that this year (2024) will be a tougher one.”

“I Wish to let you know very well that, those who know and are looking up to the Almighty God, those who will call upon the God of Elijah shall see a super-natural rain in their life, finances, destinies, businesses and at work,” he said.

Rev. Awini entreated all Ghanaians to be united and remain people with a common destiny.

At the Tumu Catholic church, the sermon for the night was delivered by Rev. Fr Gorden Baah who asked the Church members to see the world as being a temporal place and tasked all to create a relationship with God.

“Know very well that the people you live with one day you will not see them again so keep a relationship with God.

The time for the end of the year is the time to go home and make time for your relatives and share part of your time with them,” he said.

