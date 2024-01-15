1992 Constitution ended all military adventurism in democratic governance – NCCE

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Jan. 15, GNA – The 1992 Constitution, which gave birth to the Fourth Republic, ended all military adventurism into the democratic governance of the country, which Ghanaians must guard the current democratic dispensation, as the National Commission for Civic Education has stated.

The fourth republic, being the longest uninterrupted democratic system since independence in 1957, has survived successive elections and a peaceful transfer of power from one elected political party to the other, an achievement Ghanaians must be proud of, Mrs. Ophelia Ankrah, NCCE Eastern Regional Director, stated.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the celebration of Constitution Week, she explained that the significance of the commemorative event was to register the nation’s collective choice for a sustainable democratic dispensation since 1992.

She said 31 years into the Fourth Republic, the nation was taking stock of the gains and losses and what improvements to make to governance, universal adult suffrage, the enactment of laws, and the rule of law.

Mrs. Ankrah noted that the clarion call was for all and sundry to get involved. “Young or old, we rise, and we fall together. Therefore, sitting on the fence is not an option. Being active citizens and not spectators is a summons to all.

“Being an election year, we call on the media, political parties, CSOs, and, in fact, the public to be mindful of the peace we enjoy and to guard it jealously, so that together we can exercise our franchise at the polls fearlessly and in peace for our preferred candidates in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.”

The Eastern Regional NCCE Director noted that “together, we can indeed build a better Ghana, so get involved! God bless our homeland, Ghana, and continue to make us bold and strong as we strive for growth and development in every sector of our lives.”

On the relevance of the celebration, she noted that the call for a national effort to protect and defend the current constitution to strengthen democratic governance in the country is critical for all citizens to be vigilant.

She said the new political culture calls for an understanding of the basic tenets of democracy with its associated rights and obligations and the strengthening of democratic institutions to ensure the survival of the 31-year-old constitution.

Mrs. Ankrah stressed that constitutional rule and democracy would only thrive in a proactive civic society supported by a vibrant, free, and independent press and judiciary and in a

society in which individuals are aware of their responsibilities and are ready to assert their rights.

“Indeed, it is important that the Ghanaian community develops, strengthens, and institutionalises the culture of constitutionalism in the hearts and minds of all, irrespective of age or sex,” she said.

Mrs. Ankrah noted, however, that one of the main challenges facing Ghanaian society today was how to support and deepen the democratic process.

“While it is easier to put in place multiparty elective processes, the more difficult road to democracy is the development of durable institutions that will protect, defend, and uphold democracy in a society where the tradition and culture of liberal democracy have not been the norm,” she noted.

“Unless we deliberately develop the norms and traits of democracy in society, especially among the youth, we run the risk of establishing elected dictatorship with all the symptoms of democracy but with the forms of democracy,” she warned.

Mrs. Ankrah revealed that the framers of the constitution provided certain safeguards for its preservation by crafting entrenched provisions, enjoining the public to resist any attempt to overthrow it, and empowering Ghanaians to take steps to restore it should it be overthrown, suspended, or abrogated.

