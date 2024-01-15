Salah’s last-gasp strike rescues point for Egypt against Mozambique

By Simon Asare / Courtesy Ministry of Youth and Sports

Abidjan, Jan. 14, GNA – Mohamed Salah scored a goal deep in second-half added time for the Pharaohs of Egypt as they prevented a massive shock from the Mambas of Mozambique.

The Mozambicans had initially come back from a goal down after scoring twice early in the second half.

Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla gave Egypt a first-half lead with just 90 seconds on the clock in one of the fastest goals at the AFCON tournament.

The FC Nantes strike was very lively in front and could have grabbed his second if not for the brilliant save from Mozambique goalkeeper Alberto Siluane.

The Mozambique side were exciting to watch on the ball but failed to convert their numerous chances created as the first half ended with Egypt maintaining their one-goal lead.

The Mambas of Mozambique were off to a very good start in the second half as they mounted intensely on the Egyptian defence.

The pressure from the Mozambicans eventually paid off as Chimoio Quembo headed in a brilliant header in the 55th minute.

The Pharaohs were certainly rattled by the equaliser from the Mozambicans, and they were further stunned three minutes later.

Substitute Clesio Bauque pulled off an amazing strike as he ran past veteran defender Ahmed Hegazy and rippled the net with a sublime finish.

The game certainly burst into life with the Egyptians in search of the equaliser.

The pressure from Egypt was intense in the last quarter of the game, and goal line clearance from Domincos Joao denied Egypt an equaliser.

But the Mozambicans could hold onto their lead as Referee Dahane Beida awarded the Egyptians a penalty in second-half added time.

Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah stepped up and struck home from 12 yards to share the spoils with Mozambique.

