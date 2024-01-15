CPP Jomoro delegates declare support for Dr Kwesie

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Jan. 15, GNA – Some Convention People’s Party (CPP) delegates in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region have declared their support for Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, a Parliamentary Aspirant for the party in the area.

They said the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency possessed the qualities and experience to lead the party to snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Badu Erzoah, Chairperson for CPP Delegates in Joromo, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that Dr Kwesie was a unifier and credible enough to work hard and win the seat for the party.

According to him, the Aspiring Member of Parliament had put in much effort to make the CPP popular and attractive in the Constituency saying, “We always recall the young men believe and resources he pumped in 2020 to keep the CPP up and rolling”.

He said they were, therefore, going to maintain him as the Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency going into the 2024 elections, “Because if nothing at all, this young man left his work, family and health to save CPP from not being left to the tatters in Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s paternal home which is Jomoro”.

Mr Erzoah touted some of the achievements of Dr Kwesie and said he had championed the welfare of youth in the area through various initiatives, and supported intervention aimed at poverty alleviation in the area.

He noted that the CPP risked losing the December 7 parliamentary polls in the Constituency if it did not maintain Dr Kwesie as its parliamentary candidate.

“Without Ekye Kwesie, we are afraid that the CPP will not meet the requirements for a candidate to be considered to represent the party in the upcoming general elections,” Mr Erzoah said.

He, therefore, called on the ordinary people of the party to unite and join forces to work towards achieving their aim of winning the Jomoro seat.

Meanwhile, the CPP is yet to hold their Presidential and Parliamentary primaries to elect their candidates within a few months to the 2024 elections.

