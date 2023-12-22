Youth are powerful catalysts for positive change, economic growth- GCYE

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Dec. 22, GNA – Mr Ernest Agyenim-Boateng, Vice-Chairperson of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE), says the nation’s youth are potent drivers of economic progress and sustainable development.

He said it was crucial to explore ways in which the vigour, inventiveness, and fortitude of youthful entrepreneurs could be utilised to support the goals of national development.

Mr Agyenim-Boateng was speaking at the 4th Annual Conference of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs Summit in Ho in the Volta Region on the theme: “Amplifying the Impact of Youth Entrepreneurs on National Development, SDGs, and AFCTA.”

The Vice-Chairperson said the summit represented a critical turning point in the continued efforts to support and encourage Ghanaian youth’s entrepreneurial spirit.

He described the theme as current because it truly resonated with the opportunities and challenges that characterised this era and stressed the crucial role that young entrepreneurs played in shaping the destiny of nations.

Mr Agyenim-Boateng emphasised the importance of utilising the energy, ingenuity, and resilience of young entrepreneurs to support the African Continental Free Trade Area’s (AFCTA) transformative potential and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Togbe Afiatsoa III, Dutor of Ho, stated that if the youth were appropriately and strategically empowered, the country might overcome its development challenges.

He said that the ability for new firms to flourish was essential to the nation’s prosperity and that since young people had a great desire to start their own companies, they should be provided the appropriate support.

Togbe underlined the value of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in assisting young people, in particular, in realising their potential, however, many of them were unaware of the significant advantages the agreement offered.

He urged the youth to make wise decisions, noting that with the advent of social media, it was possible to easily conduct business.

