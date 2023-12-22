African arts and gift fair officially launched to receive patrons

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, Dec 22, GNA – The 10th edition of the African Arts and Gift Fair has been officially launched and exhibitors anticipate that patrons will buy their wares.

The launch, which was held at the premises of the African Art and Culture, was attended by important personalities, including traditional rulers, heads of organisations, and enthusiasts of African wares and artefacts.

The launch was accompanied by thrilling traditional music performances by a music and drums troop, official sod cutting to indicate the commencement of the fair, and a networking session.

Patrons, both Ghanaian and foreigners alike, had the opportunity to inspect some art works, African textiles, and African artefacts.

The “Gift Fair” attracts exhibitors and vendors displaying masks, figural sculptures, artefacts, metal works, African textiles and prints, basketries, ceramics, potteries, wood carvings, antiques, gold weights, jewelery, bead works, necklaces, bags, hats, shoes, cosmetics, paintings, and generally African products to reposition African art concepts in the local and international arena.

The 10th edition of the fair is under the theme: “African Renaissance: adding a touch of African pride and uniqueness to every home or office.’’

The objective of the fair is to encourage Ghanaians to adopt the culture of using African art products as gift items, presented to their families and loved ones at every occasion.

In an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Stanley Felten, CEO of African Art and Culture Development Company (AACD-African Market), said some of the artisans and handicraft producers were indigenous Ghanaians living in rural and sub-urban communities.

Thus, the patronage of purchasing items showcased at the “Gift Fair” goes a long way towards motivating them to do more and boosting the interest of talented young unemployed youth.

He said, “It will interest the public to know that these local artisans include some disabled creative individuals who are committed to a life of decency and economic freedom in the artefacts business.”

Nana Soglo Alloh IV, Paramount Chief of Likpe Traditional Area (Oti), in an interview with Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the event, advocated the inclusion of arts, crafts, and textile making in the educational curriculum of the country.

Madam Irene Dwomoh, winner of Miss Ghana 2006, said the event was opportune because the country was seeing a surge of visitors from many countries as a result of the December in Ghana programme.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

