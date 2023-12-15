US discusses ‘lower intensity’ approach during visit to Israel

Tel Aviv/Washington, Dec. 15, (dpa/GNA) – The United States has discussed a possible transition to “lower intensity” military operations in Gaza with the Israeli leadership, according to the White House.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday, US National Security Council communications director John Kirby said in Washington.

Sullivan had spoken about “possible transitioning from what we would call high intensity operations, which is what we’re seeing them do now to lower intensity operations,” Kirby said.

“But I don’t want to put a timestamp on it.”

Kirby did not say what such a military operation might look like.

In view of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, Israel had recently come under increasing international pressure – including from the US.

When asked about the duration of the war, Kirby said that the US did not dictate to the Israelis how long it should last.

“I think you can understand that the last thing we’d want to do is telegraph to Hamas what — what they’re likely to face in coming weeks and months,” Kirby said.

“I understand obviously you want this to end as soon as possible; everyone does.”

GNA

