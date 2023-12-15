Israeli army recovers another hostage’s body in Gaza Strip

Tel Aviv/Gaza, Dec. 15, (dpa/GNA) – The Israeli military said on Friday it had recovered the body of another one of the hostages that had been seized by Hamas fighters during their unprecedented assault last month and taken to the Gaza Strip.

The body of a 28-year-old man was brought back to Israel and identified there, the army announced.

The military said the man’s family has been informed. The army gave no details on the cause of death.

Israel has put the number of people still being held by Hamas in Gaza at 135. Many are thought to be hidden in the extensive tunnel network in the Palestinian territory. It is unclear whether the Israeli figures includes the hostages who have since been declared dead.

Israeli soldiers have recovered several bodies in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war.

According to Israeli officials, about 240 people were originally kidnapped in the October 7 attacks.

Hamas recently released 105 hostages as part of a deal between the government in Jerusalem and Hamas. In exchange, Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

