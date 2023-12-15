Eleven police officers dead in attack in southern Iran

Tehran, Dec. 15, (dpa/GNA) – Attackers have killed 11 police officers in an assault on a police headquarters in the southern Iranian city of Rask, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

Seven others were injured in the night-time attack, reported the agency, which is considered the mouthpiece of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Several attackers were also killed.

The Sunni separatist group Jaish ul-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack, Tasnim reported, adding that the situation had been brought back under control.

The region near the Pakistani border was searched by helicopter to locate members of the group, state news agency IRNA reported.

GNA

