UNHCR marks rights declaration anniversary with solidarity call 

Geneva, Dec. 11, (dpa/GNA) – UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk on Monday called for greater solidarity to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Türk opened a two-day forum in Geneva with a minute of silence for the victims of human rights violations all over the world. Politicians and representatives from civil society will discuss past achievements and challenges for the future in the area of human rights.

The declaration, which was adopted by the UN on December 10, 1948, is seen as a milestone in social development. In its 30 articles it declares the equality of all people and sets out principles of freedom of speech and assembly, along with protection from arbitrary state action.

The declaration had brought hope from the ashes of global warfare, Türk said. Liberation movements had drawn strength, exploited people had stood up and demanded justice.

“The drafters of the Universal Declaration transcended geopolitical clashes and economic differences. They set aside many terrible disputes to achieve this luminous text, which lit the path to peace, justice and freedom,” he said.

Türk issued a call for action. “At a time of so little solidarity, and so much divisive and short-sighted vision, I view it as a call to overcome polarisation. A call to work, with courage and principles, together, to resolve the huge challenges we face.”

GNA

