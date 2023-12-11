Artificial Intelligence will not cause job losses – Dr Yeboah-Afari

Accra, Dec 11, GNA – Dr Collins Yeboah-Afari, the Director-General of the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE), has expressed confidence that the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the ICT sector will not result in job losses.

AI is the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings.

A statement issued by GI-KACE, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Director-General reiterated that AI was designed to complement human efforts, streamline work processes, and empower existing workforce.

Dr Yeboah-Afari said this at the 20th-anniversary launch of GI-KACE in Accra on the theme “Building a Digital Legacy: Celebrating 20 Years of IT Training Excellence”.

The event marked the unveiling of a new logo for the Centre, symbolising its vision, commitment to innovation, and dedication to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through strategic partnerships.

The Director-General highlighted the role of AI in enhancing efficiency and facilitating tasks and further reassured that AI should be viewed as a tool to empower the workforce rather than replace it.

He also there was a global effort to regulate the use of AI, preventing any potential misuse and ensuring responsible deployment of the technology.

Dr Yeboah-Afari outlined the organisation’s vision for the next five years, aspiring to see its trainees actively competing for employment opportunities with prominent technology companies such as Microsoft and Google.

He mentioned the recent launch of a class focused on training individuals in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Additionally, the “Restart Programme,” sponsored by the World Bank, was introduced to provide free training to citizens in Microsoft AI, Power Intelligence, and other relevant areas.

Dr Yeboah-Afari underscored the commitment of GI-KACE to support individuals in adapting to new technologies, with trainers and lecturers continually upgrading their skills.

He expressed gratitude to current and previous leaders, including Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and former Director-Generals of GI-KACE: Madam Dorothy K. Gordon and Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, for their unwavering support throughout the 20-year journey, recognising their pivotal contributions to the centre’s growth.

Madam Ama Pomaa Boateng, Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, commended GI-KACE for its impactful contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a particular emphasis on promoting inclusivity, gender equality, and economic growth.

The Deputy Minister praised the centre for being a beacon of knowledge, nurturing talent, conducting groundbreaking research, and developing innovative ICT solutions over the past two decades.

She highlighted GI-KACE’s dedication to several SDG goals, with a focus on inclusivity for persons with disabilities and support for women.

In line with SDG Four – Quality Education, the Deputy Minister said GI-KACE had played a vital role as a catalyst for transformative learning experiences, ensuring that youth, including those with disabilities, have access to high-quality ICT education.

Founded in 2003 with the guidance of the late Kofi Annan, the Centre has been a catalyst for transformative learning experiences, contributing to the national agenda for digital transformation.

Under the diplomatic initiatives of Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye and former President John Agyekum Kufuor, GI-KACE has operated seamlessly under the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation.

The Centre’s commitment to shaping the technological landscape in Ghana is evident through its various initiatives and programs.

It has been instrumental in providing high-quality ICT education, empowering individuals with the skills needed to thrive in a digital era.

GNA

