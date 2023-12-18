UHAS roads now almost unmotorable

By Samuel Akumatey,

Ho, Dec. 18, GNA – Roads in and around the main campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) are being rendered unusable.

Road networks with the campus are yet to be developed since its decade-old establishment, while a major bypass under construction, which serves as main access to the University, has been cut off with construction stones.

Construction works on the bypass that connects to the Ho to Aflao Highway, had stalled for about two years, posing great difficulty in accessing the premier health university, especially for small cars and passenger tricycles that had become the main source of transport for many in the Municipality.

People were faced with a challenging commute to the eighth congregation of the University on Saturday, and Professor Lydia Aziato, Vice Chancellor made mention of the project delay in her report.

Heavy dust threatened lungs as hundreds of vehicles made their way to and from the campus for the ceremony.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, cut sod for the project few years ago, but is yet to be completed.

The Vice Chancellor of the University used the occasion to call for the hasty completion of the University’s laboratory complex, work on which had been dragging for close to a decade.

A total 1,338 were graduated in a ceremony that was spread over two sessions, and with the School of Public Health topping the list with a total 636.

The University Head, in a report, listed various infrastructural projects at various stages of completion, and said the second phase development of the main campus was at 80 per cent complete.

She mentioned how criminal attacks on students were being recorded in and around the underdeveloped campus, and that public support had been engaged towards the construction of streetlights and other security structures.

The 11-year-old University enrolled a total of 8,490 into its seven schools for the 2022/2023 academic year to pursue various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by its seven schools.

