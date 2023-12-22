Twenty teams progress to the AgriTech Challenge Pro

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA – Twenty out of fifty teams from 10 regions of the country, which participated in this year’s AgriTech Challenge Classic pitch competition, have qualified to the final stage of the competition.

Each of the 20 teams will receive $2,000 from Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) to further enhance their project and contest for the ultimate, AgriTech Challenge Pro.

The teams are Agricems (UDS), Agriquinns (TTU), Bunnybites (KNUST), Cas-Tech Glue (TTU), DeliMush (UDS), Ecofibre Solutions (UG), FEEP Fibertech (UENR), Greenhusk Innovation (UDS), Greenwood (UG), Harvest Ease Innovators (UENR), Healthy Farmer (UDS),

Hullsnovation (UDS), Husk Pack Ghana (HTU), NAYAD Foods (HTU), PaCo Paper (KTU), Rabbitton (UCC), Sunify Solardry Technology (UDS), SunRay (UBIDS), Tekcycle (KNUST), and Zoyapel (BTU).

The 20 teams will join 20 more start-ups that were previously accepted into the 2024 AgriTech Pro team through applications received.

These include: 3Farmate Robotics; Aretha Forson; Bolstaar; Earl K Foods; Ebapreneur Solutions: Farmercy Technologies; FarmWallet; FeatheryCare; FemFarmLife; Fertiltech; FreshLine PHS; GreenHeart Se; GreenMatics; Grenopak; GuineaGenesis; HyfeBee; McHan Organic; MeSADA PCL; OrgaFert and Rijona BBC.

Mr Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, the Executive Director of KIC, explained that KIC was committed to providing a transformational journey for young people, to create job opportunities for them within the agricultural sector through entrepreneurship.

“The future of Africa’s prosperity is in Tech and in Agribusiness. This will create economic empowerment for young people, and at KIC we are collaborating with partners to provide this personalized training programme for young people, he said.

Our programme portfolio does not only address mindset change about agriculture, but provides practical training, tools, network and resources for entrepreneurial development,” he added.

Mr Gottfried Odamtten-Sowah, Programme Lead, Agribusiness, for Mastercard Foundation, highlighted the Foundation’s commitment to empowering young people to access dignified and fulfilling jobs.

“Through our partnership with KIC, the AgriTech Challenge Classic programme is providing employment opportunities for young people within the agribusiness sector,” he added.

The 10 participating universities include University of Ghana (UG), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU).

The rest are Takoradi Technical University (TTU), Ho Technical University (HTU), Koforidua Technical University (KTU), University of Development Studies (UDS), SD Dombo University of Business & Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS), and University of Energy and Natural Resource (UENR).

The AgriTech Challenge programme aimed at developing the interest and building the mindset of students and young graduates to ultimately drive systemic change in Ghana’s agriculture sector.

It provides the youth with the right exposure to the agriculture value chain as well as networking opportunities to build and grow viable solutions to Ghana’s key agricultural challenges.

