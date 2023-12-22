1983 Year Group of Ketabusco old students Union supports Alma Mater

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR), Dec. 22, GNA – The 1983 batch of Keta Business Senior High School (Ketabusco) old students Union has supported their alma mater with the distribution and extension of pipe-borne water to the school.

The move was to alleviate the School’s inadequate water supply challenges.

Mrs Peace Kugbe, a representative of the 1983 year group, told the Ghana News Agency that the main objective was to help students and staff to have easy access to potable drinking water to promote and improve teaching and learning in the school.

“We are just giving back to our alma-mater and we aimed at providing the support to end the water challenges the school is facing,” she said.

She further stated that the support was part of the Union’s plans to mark the 40 years anniversary of the 1983 year group.

Mrs Kugbe said the support, worth Gh₵20,000 was initially expected to be completed in November but that had been delayed due the flood situation faced by the school in the past months.

“We are doing this to encourage the current students to behave well, learn hard and proclaim the good name of Ketabusco.”

She also urged the staff and the entire students body to support the project and work the extra mile to promote the school through hardwork for the progress and success of the school.

Madam Matilda Dzotepe, the Headmistress of the School, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture.

She promised the facilities would be used for its purpose to bring progress to the school.

Mr Winfred Fella Kwamivia, Board Chairman of the School, also thanked the Union for the support.

He said the gesture would alleviate the water crises faced by the kitchen staff, dormitories, and others.

They also appealed to other old students, philanthropists as well as the government to help solve other challenges.

