Treat Upper West special in ECOWAS sensitisation – Minister 

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), Dec. 11, GNA – Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister has said priority should be given to the region in the regional sensitisation on the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) protocols and Conventions.

In an appeal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFARI he said because the region served as an entry point for nationals of other countries in the West Africa sub-region such as Burkina Faso, it was imperative for the people in the region to know their responsibilities in the ECOWAS regional integration efforts of the government.

Dr Salih made the appeal in Wa on Monday when Ambassador Perpetual Dufu, the Coordinating Director/Multilateral and International Orgnaisations, called on him to brief him on the ongoing regional workshop on the ECOWAS Protocols and Convention.

He explained that many people did not understand the mandate of ECOWAS and, thus, limited it to the Conference of Heads of States, but it was beyond that.

“So, it is appropriate that the Ministry goes round to sensitise and draw people’s attention to the other roles of ECOWAS”, he said.

Dr. Salih observed that the sensitisation would enable the people in the region to know what was expected of them as far as the ECOWAS regional integration was concerned.

Ambassador Dufu said it had become necessary to sensitise all Ghanaians on the ECOWAS Protocols and Conventions as part of the work of the MFARI and ECOWAS.

She said similar sensitisation workshops were ongoing in other member states to enable the people in the ECOWAS sub-region understand the mandate of ECOWAS and its benefits to them.

Heads of departments, security agencies and state and non-state actors and stakeholders in the region were taking part in the workshop held in Wa.

GNA

