TEPPCON proposes 15 per cent budgetary allocation to districts

By Rosemary Wayo,

Tamale, Dec. 11, GNA –The Tamale Ecclesiastical Province Pastoral Conference (TEPPCON) has proposed a 15 per cent annual central government budgetary allocation to the district level, to remedy the crisis of poor decentralised system of governance.

This was contained in a communique issued by TEPPCON and signed by Most Reverend Philip Naameh, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale and President of the Conference and was copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The communique, developed from the TEPPCON’s 20th Biennial Plenary Assembly, held in Damongo in the Savannah Region from November 27 to December 01 was on the theme: “The Crisis of Education in Ghana: The Role of Government and Stakeholders.”

It was attended by the Bishops, Executive Members and Delegates under TEPPCON, which is made up of all the Dioceses of the Catholic Church in the northern part of the country.

The communique said, “The ineffectiveness of the poorly implemented decentralised governance system serves only the interest of the government of the day, which comes in as Santa Clause in election years to donate development projects as inducements for votes.”

It recommended the implementation of the Constitutional Review Commission report on the proposal to implement the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief executives (MMDCEs).

It noted that the rapid degradation of the environment endangered human existence and called for collective acts of responsibility towards protecting the environment.

The communique called on the citizenry to overcome the culture of indiscipline and position themselves to build resilient and peaceful communities by imbibing values of inclusiveness, fairness, and fellow feeling.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

