TDC Development Company now TDC Ghana Limited 

Tema, Dec. 25, GNA – The management of TDC Development Company Limited says the name of the company has been changed to TDC Ghana Limited.

A public notice copied to the Ghana News Agency indicated that the name change would take immediate effect.

“The official change from TDC Development Company Limited to TDC Ghana Limited takes immediate effect, and all future business will be conducted under the new name,” the management notice stated.

It stated that the name change was made with the approval of the Board of Directors and its shareholders in conformity with Section 21(1)(a) and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992).

TDC Development Company Limited now TDC Ghana Limited was set up in 1952 by an Act of Parliament with the responsibility to plan and develop about 63 square miles of acquisition land for various uses.

The company was given a 125-year lease term to manage the Tema Acquisition Area.

In 2017, the TDC was converted into a limited liability company with an enhanced mandate to expand its operational and geographical scope beyond the Tema Acquisition Area.

