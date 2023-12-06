Tanzania appeals for humanitarian aid for victims of floods, landslides as death toll rises to 65

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 6, (Xinhua/GNA) – Tanzanian Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, on Tuesday appealed to international and local communities, to assist in providing humanitarian aid to people, who have been affected by flash floods and landslides in the Hanang district in the Manyara region.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said Majaliwa, said the death toll of the disastrous torrential rains that caused the floods and landslides, had reached 65 by Tuesday morning, and more than 116 people had been injured.

Addressing a public rally in Katesh town, one of the most affected areas, Majaliwa said his office, had been mandated to coordinate humanitarian assistance donated by local and international organizations, businessmen, and individuals. “The humanitarian aid should be given to affected people. Anyone implicated in misusing the aid will be dealt with accordingly,” the Prime Minister warned.

The statement said the Prime Minister also oversaw restoration work in affected areas, and promised that the government will do all it can, to restore the areas to normalcy.

On Monday, the presidency said about 5,600 people had been left homeless, and more than 750 hectares of farm crops had been damaged.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority, in August, issued an advisory for the September-December rainfall season, warning that the season was more likely to be influenced by El Nino conditions.

It also warned that the rains, could have devastating consequences, including flooding and disruption of businesses and transport.

GNA

