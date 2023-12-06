Jaman North MP calls for parliamentary probe into chieftaincy dispute at Samapa 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Dec 6, GNA – Mr Frederick Yaw Amankwah, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Jaman North, has called for a Parliamentary probe into a chieftaincy dispute at Samapa in the Bono Region.

Making a statement on the floor of Parliament, Mr Amankwah said the brawl had resulted in the death of one person.

He, therefore, urged Parliament to summon the ministers of National Security and the Interior to brief the House on the crisis.

“Mr Speaker, I request your office to invite the Regional Minister, the REGSEC of the new regime, the National Security Minister, and the Interior Minister to appear before this august house and answer questions about what led to the demise of the innocent person and the injuries sustained by the others,” Mr Amankwah said.

“They assured me that the situation was under control and that they could contain the excesses.”

“Also, they should assure this august house of the measures they are putting in place to restore peace and calm without aggravating the situation.”

Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister for the Interior, told Parliament that the Government would ensure the sustenance of peace for investigations to be conducted.

Mr Williams Okofo-Dateh, an NDC MP for Jaman South, called on the Interior Minister and Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to put measures in place for a lasting peace, as disturbances retarded economic activities.

On Thursday, November 30, the police arrested seven people for allegedly firing indiscriminately in the Bono Region.

It is alleged that the suspects fired the shots during the installation of a paramount chief at Samapa, which led to the killing of one person and leaving seven others injured.

GNA

