TAGG marks 20 years with staff support to Baatsona TWMA Primary, JHS

By James Amoh Junior,

Accra, Dec. 08, GNA – Staff of The Automation Ghana group (TAGG), an industrial automation company in the provision of engineering services, have supported pupils of the Baatsona TWMA primary and Junior High School with educational suppliers.

The support, independently provided by staff of the company, included the payment of their annual educational levies fully paid for by the company for 21 pupils of the school in the Tema West Municipality.

The educational supplies for the primary, pre-school and JHS include science kits, Veronica bucket, tissue and soap, A4 Sheets, cards, chipboard, pencils, petite balls for kids, poster Colours, simple readers, ruler, colored markers and other stationary items.

The rest are school bags, dual desks for pupils, sets of tables for teachers, and ceiling fans for each class, among other suppliers.

The donation forms part of the commemoration of the company’s 20th anniversary and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to pupils of the community.

Over the years, TAGG, established in 2003, comprising the Process and Plant Automation Ltd (PPA), Automation Solutions Ltd (ASL), and Electrical Switchgear Solutions Ltd (ESL), has undertaken several CSR initiatives in health, safety, education, and training.

In the educational sector, TAGG’s CSR efforts through the “Educational Fund for Future Leaders”, initiated in September 2015 by PPA Ltd, aims to support academically gifted yet financially disadvantaged students in the local community as envisioned in target two of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) four.

Mr Kweku Asmah, Chief Executive Officer, TAGG, who led staff of the company to make the presentation at the school, emphasized the company’s commitment to investing in education at the foundation.

He said promoting early childhood development through education was key as it profoundly impacted the child’s future success and well-being.

The CEO, therefore, urged the pupils to take the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) seriously as it formed the foundation of their understanding and prepared them for future academic and professional pursuits.

“The basis of science is a foundation for life,” he said.

Mr Asmah said, “In this special year for TAGG, we reflect on our journey and reaffirm our commitment to positively impact society.”

He further highlighted that the Educational Fund, in its inaugural year, supported 14 students, expanding over the years to benefit 21 students.

Recipients were chosen based on academic merit and family financial circumstances, receiving not only tuition coverage but also essential school supplies, he noted.

“As a wholly Ghanaian-owned enterprise, TAGG has consistently delivered innovative electrical and automation services to diverse industries such as mining, food and beverage, power and energy, telecommunications, and oil and gas, not only in Ghana but throughout West Africa.”

The CEO said, throughout its two-decade journey, TAGG had remained steadfast in upholding its core values, fostering customer satisfaction through a collaborative approach guided by principles of respect, trust, integrity, discipline, people development, sharing, and knowledge seeking.

Ms. Winnie Sinabisi, Human Resources and Administrative Manager, TAGG, reiterated the company’s dedication to the community over the years.

Detailing the staff’s independent fundraising efforts, she said their efforts had resulted in the renovation of classrooms, provision of furniture for the staff meeting room, and the supply of disinfectants and toiletries to the Baastona School.

“As TAGG looks back on two decades of excellence, its commitment to engineering innovation, corporate values, and community upliftment remains unwavering. The celebration serves as a testament to TAGG’s enduring impact on the industries it serves and the communities it supports.”

Mr Harrison Kporyi, Headmaster, Baatsona TWMA Primary School, who received the items, expressed appreciation to the company for their continuous support to the school.

He said the company’s support had left a lasting impression on the pupils as their performance had improved.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

