Interplast Invitational Master Tennis Tournament scheduled for December 11

Accra, Dec.08, GNA – The 2023 Interplast Invitational Master Tennis Tournament has been scheduled for December 11-16, 2023, at the Accra Lawn Tennis Court.

The week-long event would bring on board some experienced Tennis players who would battle for glory to earn the bragging rights.

The players to participate are Raphael Nii Ankrah, Lameck Bagerbaseh, Desmond Ayaba, Caleb Aryettey, Abubakar Yakubu Lea, Emmanuel Antwi, Benjamin Palm, Felix Hammond, and Johnson Acquah.

The rest are Japheth Bagerbaseh, Ronald Totimeh, Richmond Armaah, David Oringa, Samuel Nyamekye, Reginald Okantey, Nicholas Kumadey, Bernard Ashitey Armaah, Pascal Ziyab, Constantin, Charles Asomani and Kwesi Frimpong.

Master Samuel Antwi emerged winner of the last edition of the Interplast.

Invitational Master Tennis Tournament with a 6-1,6-0 score as this year promises to be more exciting.

GNA

