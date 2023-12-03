Sustainability lies at the heart of our efforts — Agric Director 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Ave-Xevi (V/R), Dec. 3, GNA – Ms Bridget Yayra Sah, the Akatsi North District Director of Agriculture, has urged farmers to commit to adopting sustainable agricultural practices to conserve the natural resources and protect the environment.

“Agro ecology, organic farming, and water-efficient irrigation systems are just a few examples of how we can harmonise our agricultural activities with nature, ensuring that future generations inherit fertile and resilient land,” she said.

At the District Farmers’ Day celebration at Ave-Xevi within the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region, Ms Sah said the commitment to cultivating the land had not only provided sustenance for families but also contributed significantly to the economic growth of the district.

“Despite the challenges you face, you continue to toil with passion and resilience, and it is only fitting that we take a moment to honour and celebrate each one of you,” she told the farmers.

The Department was pursuing agricultural development in the district, conducted 2,304 home and farm visits to assist farmers with solutions to their problems.

It also conducted education on fall army worm (FAW) and safe use of Agro-chemicals with free distribution of chemicals for controlling same.

“Thirty-nine males and 25 females from Dzalele, Avega, and Xevi-Metsirikasa operational areas have benefited. A total of 192 hectares of maize farms were also sprayed,” Ms Sah said.

The Department established a cassava planting material multiplication demonstration site with improved variety known as ‘Abasa fitaa,’ she said.

“This variety is high yielding, and able to produce 26-30MT/Ha, it is also good for processing of starch and gari.”

Rice farmers have also benefitted from the Department’s sensitisation sessions on contract farming and off-taker agreement concepts to help them access markets.

A total of 216 farmers from Ave Afiadenyigba, Dakpa and Zemu were trained in that regard.

To supplement domestic income through alternative livelihoods, the Agric Department trained 28 participants from Avevi in the preparation and packaging of tomatoes into paste, Ms Sah said.

“We must invest in the education and training of our farmers by providing access to knowledge on modern farming techniques, sustainable practices, and emerging technologies,” she noted.

Mr Simon Peter Ofosu, the District Chief Executive, assured all farmers of the Government’s continuous implementation of its flagship programmes for economic growth.

The various agric-related policies and programmes were also highlighted during the celebration, on the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Food Security and Resilience,” and attended by farmers, government officials, and traditional leaders.

