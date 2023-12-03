Adhere to sustainable farming practices — Kpone-Katamanso MCE urges stakeholders

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong, GNA

Kpone Bawaleshie, Dec. 3, GNA – Mr Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive, has urged farmers and other stakeholders to adhere to sustainable farming practices to ensure food security.

Speaking at the 39th National Farmer’s Day celebration at Kpone Bawaleshie in the Greater Accra Region, he cited rising temperatures, erratic rainfalls, changes in soil fertility, and pests infestations as some of the challenges affecting agricultural growth.

He said the theme for this year’s edition: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience,” was, therefore, suitable taking into consideration the contemporary challenges.

The delivery of smart solutions for sustainable food security would, thus, involve conscious integrated efforts in technology and an innovative approach to implementing precise measures to improve agriculture.

“Utilising devices for managing crops and employing data analytics for informed decision-making to enhance agricultural productivity in line with the theme is the way to go,” Mr Amanquah said.

He encouraged agriculture stakeholders to consider organic farming and agroforestry while investing in research and leveraging Ghana’s rich natural resources to create more sustainable and resilient food economy towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr Amanquah called on the youth to view agriculture both as a profession and a dynamic force to shape their future.

“By stepping into agriculture, the youth become architects of change, fostering sustainable practices and securing the foundation of the nation’s wellbeing,” he added.

Madam Adam Ayi, the Municipal Director of Agriculture, said through education and sensitisation, some youths had become more interested in agriculture and agribusiness, though some face challenges acquiring land to start farming.

The Agricultural Directorate had, therefore, encouraged them to go into non-traditional agriculture or home gardening, for example through grasscutter, rabbit, and snail rearing, catfish farming, and mushroom production.

The Directorate also organised training programmes for the youth and other stakeholders with frequent visits by its personnel to their farms to motivate them to work hard.

Mrs Getrude Odaikai Kpabifio, a 69-year-old farmer, who was adjudged the Municipal Best Farmer, expressed appreciation to the Assembly for the recognition.

She said agriculture was a lucrative business and urged more women and the youth to venture into it to improve their living standards.

GNA

