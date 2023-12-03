Tema West seeks global collaboration to transform agriculture

By Ruth Dery, GNA

Tema, Dec. 3, GNA – Mr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ghana’s Ambassador to China, has emphasised the need to strengthen global collaboration to propel Ghana towards sustainable agriculture and productivity.

At the Tema West Municipal observation of the 39th National Farmers’ Day he underscored the necessity of adopting measures to navigate the current challenges in agriculture.

He called for collaborative efforts with successful nations, particularly in maximising peri-urban agriculture and incorporating advanced technology.

“It is said that Africa has about 60 per cent of the arable land available for agricultural purposes, yet we have food insufficiency,” she said.

“And we look at a country like China, which has nine per cent of the world’s arable land, but they are producing enough cereals, including rice, wheat, and grains to feed 25 per cent of the world’s population.”

“Is there something they are doing differently to get them where they are today? Certainly yes. And it means that it is important for us to strengthen our cooperation with such countries to improve our production.”

He called on all citizens, irrespective of political affiliation, to collectively tackle the challenges of the agricultural sector, encouraging farmers to strive for increased productivity.

“We can do far more than what we see. The time has come for us to really learn from what others have done to be where they are today,” he said.

Mrs Patience Alloh, the Director of Agriculture, Tema West, touching on the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience,” said it was significant to adopt technology to boost productivity and minimise environmental impact.

She said it was through a holistic approach combining technology, sustainability, education, diversification, and climate resilience that Ghana could truly deliver smart solutions for sustainable food security and resilience.

Ms Anna Adokwei Addo, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, praised farmers for their dedication to ensuring food security despite challenges like limited market access, financial constraints, rising input costs, reduced returns, and the impact of climate change.

She emphasised the importance of sustainable agricultural practices, including integrated farming, reduced input dependence, soil conservation, and improved water management.

She called for support for farmers to transition to climate-smart agriculture and minimise the risk of crop failure.

