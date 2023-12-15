Sunyani East MP cuts sod for construction of Astro-turf   

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, Dec. 15, GNA – Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East, has performed a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a standard Astro-turf in the Sunyani Municipality.



The Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas) is funding the project situated at the Sunyani Methodist Cluster of Schools, which has an artificial pitch, spectator stands, and washrooms among other ancillary facilities, and is expected to be completed within six months.



Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh, also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority, and the managers of the Bui Power Generating Station, noted that the Bono Region and the Sunyani Municipality had produced football talents for the national teams.



“There is, therefore, the need to provide a platform to help unearth, nurture and build on the football talents of the younger generation,” he said.



He expressed optimism that the young people in the municipality would take advantage of the facility to build on their talents.



Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, expressed appreciation to Ghana Gas for the project and tasked the Methodist Education Unit to maintain it regularly upon completion.



The Right Reverend Kwaku Effah, the Methodist Bishop of Sunyani Diocese, commended the MP for his passion for development and assured him that the church would take good care of the facility.



Nana Owusu Mensah Ababio, a Board Member of Ghana Gas, said the MP deserved commendation for his lobbying skills, and entreated the Sunyani people to show appreciation to him for the facility.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

