Harry wins 15 claims in phone-hacking case against Mirror publisher

Dec 15 (BBC/GNA) – Prince Harry has won 15 claims in his case accusing Mirror Group Newspapers of unlawfully gathering information for stories published about him.

A judge has ruled in his favour on almost half of the sample of 33 stories used in his claims of phone hacking and other methods.

A High Court ruling found evidence of “widespread and habitual” use of phone hacking at the Mirror newspapers.

Prince Harry described it as a “great day for truth” and accountability.

He was awarded £140,600 in damages and in a statement read out on the Duke of Sussex’s behalf outside the High Court, his lawyer David Sherborne called the ruling “vindicating and affirming”.

“This case is not just about hacking – it is about a systemic practice of unlawful and appalling behaviour, followed by cover ups and destruction of evidence, the shocking scale of which can only be revealed through these proceedings,” he said.

“I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press – it’s a worthwhile price to pay,” Prince Harry’s statement said.

He also called on the police and prosecuting authorities to “investigate bringing charges against the company and those who have broken the law”.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said it would “carefully consider the civil judgment handed down today at the High Court. There is no ongoing investigation.”

The stakes have also been high for the Mirror newspapers – the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and People – with estimates that £100m has already been spent on damages and legal costs over previous hacking cases.

Mr Justice Fancourt ruled that unlawful information gathering had been “widespread” at all three of the Mirror titles and had become “habitual”.

Among the headlines of articles on which Prince Harry won his claims was “Harry is a Chelsy fan” – about his relationship with Chelsy Davy – and “Davy stated” about the couple arguing.

Prince Harry has complained about his personal relationships being targeted and he also won his claim over the story “Harry’s date with Gladiators star”, which was about him visiting television presenter Caroline Flack.

In response a Mirror Group Newspapers spokeswoman said it welcomed the judgement which gave the business “clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago”.

“Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation,” she said.

The landmark ruling follows Prince Harry’s appearance at the High Court in June, where he became the first senior royal of modern times to give such extensive evidence in court in person.

GNA/Credit BBC

