Sulemana Zulkalneini adjudged Most Active Development Planning Officer for Oti Region 

Kadjebi (O/R), Dec 24, GNA – Mr Sulemana Zulkalneini, the Senior Development Planning Officer at the Krachi West Municipal Assembly has been adjudged the Most Active Development Planning Officer of the Oti Region for 2023.

He was the former Kadjebi District Planning Officer.

A Citation from the Oti Regional Co-ordinating Council, jointly signed by the Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Makubu and the Regional Co-ordinating Director, and Mr Issaka Braimah Basintale, reads: “We acknowledge and commend you for your outstanding dedication and exemplary service as the Most Active Development Planning Officer in the Oti Region for the year 2023”.

“In recognition of your tireless efforts and active participation in all programmes and activities organised by the Regional Planning Co-ordinating Unit Secretariat, you

have consistently demonstrated a high level of commitment and professionalism”.

“Your punctuality, unwavering presence, and proactive engagement have significantly contributed to the success of various initiatives undertaken by the Unit”.

The Citation, sighted by the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Zulkalneini’s prompt submission of data/information whenever requested reflected his reliability and efficiency.

“Your willingness to engage in meaningful discussions and offer valuable suggestions to enhance the effectiveness of the Regional Development Planning Unit and class showcases your dedication to continuous improvement and collaborative problem-solving”.

“Your exemplary work serves as an inspiration to your colleagues and stands as a testament to your commitment to the Development Planning profession. AYEKOO”.

Mr Zulkalneini told the GNA in an interview that the Award was dedicated to his colleagues at his former station, Kadjebi, saying: “without them it would not be possible”.

Mr Eric Nana Takyi, Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, said: “There is no doubt about this award. You truly deserve it”.

