Student Nurses allowances to be ready soon- Minister

By Jerry Azanduna,

Krobo (BE/R), Dec. 13, GNA- Mrs Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, the Deputy Minister for Health in Charge of Health Training Institutions, said plans were far advanced for the payment of nursing students’ allowances.

Mrs Mensah stated that adequate measures had been put in place by the Ministry of Finance for the allowances to be paid to support the students in their pursuance for quality education to deliver quality health services to the populace.

She said the government was much concerned about promoting the needed health services to the citizenry and would continue to train more health personnel to provide such essential health services to the people.

The sector minister gave the assurance at the 11th and 12th matriculations and first graduation ceremony of the Krobo Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Krobo near Techiman in the Bono East Region.

She said the government would never cancel allowances meant to cushion students, but rather preferred to owe them since it would surely pay in due time and urged the students to remain calm by focus on their studies while government and its partners prepared for the payment of the allowances.

Mrs Mensah further reiterated that government was committed to securing jobs for the nursing graduates and explained that it was the wish of the government to engage the services of all graduates to contribute their quota to the nation-building.

This was because he was so anxious about the unemployed health professionals and was putting in strategies to create opportunities that could absorb health professionals, she said.

She explained that health was very significant for the development of the nation and that much attention was given to the sector for improvement to provide the health services needed for the people.

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, admonished the granduants to implore personal and social values that would perfect them to become well-groomed and responsible health professionals.

He asked the graduants to let the training reflect in all their activities to be honest, committed, sacrifice and value human life in delivering healthcare to the people.

About 953 students consisting of 426 State Registered Nursing (SRN) 174 Public Health, 37 Midwifery and 316 Nursing Assistant Preventive (NAP) were matriculated.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

