Benkum SHS 1998 group alleviates Water Shortage at Alma Mater

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah,

Accra, Dec 13, GNA-The 1998-year group of Benkum Senior High School Old Student Association (BOSA) has successfully addressed water scarcity at their alma mater by providing a mechanized borehole.

The initiative, costing approximately GH¢ 27,000.00, was commissioned on December 2, as part of BOSA 1998’s special project to commemorate their 25th anniversary.

The project aims to serve the school’s student population of over 3,000, alleviating the water scarcity and sanitation challenges currently faced by the institution.

Speaking during the project handover, Ms. Irene Naa Lamley Jones-Nelson, the President of BOSA 1998, emphasized that the borehole initiative was a symbol of appreciation to their alma mater for its role in shaping their lives.

She stated that water, being essential to life, was chosen as the starting point for their charitable deeds to the school.

Ms. Jones-Nelson expressed her elation and fulfilment at the completion of the project, noting that it was made possible through the collective resources contributed by group members worldwide.

She conveyed the group’s commitment to undertaking more projects in the future as gestures of gratitude and support for their beloved alma mater.

On behalf of the Headmaster of Benkum Senior High School, the Assistant Headmistress Academic, Ms. Esther Akoto, conveyed sincere gratitude to BOSA 1998 for their swift response to the water challenges faced by the students and staff.

She highlighted the negative impact of water scarcity on academic productivity, with students spending valuable study or rest hours in search of water.

Ms. Akoto further explained that the school’s reliance on the Ghana Water Company Limited sometimes led to disruptions in water supply, affecting both staff and students.

The project commissioning ceremony featured Ms. Irene lamley Jones-Nelson, Ms. Esther Akoto, and Mr. Bernard Dormekpor, Assistant Headmaster Administration, cutting the ceremonial tape to mark the successful completion and inauguration of the mechanized borehole project.

The water initiative marks the beginning of BOSA 1998’s ongoing commitment to supporting their alma mater, reflecting their dedication to the betterment of the school community.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

