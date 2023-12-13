NHIA takes education on ‘MyNHIS App’ to security agencies in Kumasi

By Yussif Ibrahim,

Kumasi, Dec. 13, GNA – As part of efforts to increase public awareness on ‘My NHIS App’ and its benefits to subscribers, the Ashanti Regional office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has reached out to officers of the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Prisons Service in Kumasi.

The app provides an easy-to-use and modern digital platform to allow NHIS members across Ghana to conveniently access membership services in the comfort of their homes and other places.

Led by the Regional Director of the Authority, Mr. Kwadwo Dwomoh, staff of the scheme in the region embarked on a float to generally create awareness about the app as they walked through the central business district and ended at the Kumasi Central Prison and the Regional Police Command.

Staff of the NHIA used the opportunity to download the app for some members of the public and walked them through how to use it to access various services of the scheme.

They touted the benefits of the app amidst loud music as they navigated the principal streets leading to the Regional Police Command, which is only metres away from the Central Prison.

Mr Dwomoh said it was important to take the awareness creation to the territories of the security officers, who were not easily accessible on the streets.

He said the app was an innovative way to make services of the scheme accessible to clients, but many people were not aware of its existence hence the need to create public awareness as the Authority marked its 20th anniversary.

Having the app on one’s phone gives the person, including fresh and existing clients, access to all services of the scheme, he explained.

“You can use the app to renew your card and register as a fresh applicant without coming to our offices with the introduction of the new app,” he told the media.

He said the NHIS card had been synchronised with the Ghana card and that when users entered their details, including their Ghana card numbers, a code would be generated, which would serve as a virtual card for applicants.

Health facilities, according to him, had been equipped with the necessary tools to be able to determine if a holder of a Ghana card is an active member of the scheme.

“Some members of the public are already using the app to access healthcare, but we want to scale up patronage as part of activities marking our 20th anniversary,” he noted.

Some of the security personnel, who took advantage of the exercise to download the app, said they had heard about the app but were experiencing it for the first time.

They applauded the NHIA for making their services much more accessible to clients.

