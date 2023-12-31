Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa worships with Royal House Chapel

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA – Sing-a-Thon sensation, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, on Sunday worshipped with the Royal House Chapel to thank God for a successful Guinness World Record Attempt.

She was received on arrival by the Apostle General, Sam Korankye Ankrah.

Asantewaa was accompanied by her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum and other members of her team.

The Apostle General commended her for taking the bold step and prayed for her while encouraging her to do more.

“For what you have done and by putting the name of Ghana, West Africa and Black Africa on the map, you will receive international recognition, “ he prophesied.

He added that as they waited for the official declaration, the odds were in Asantewaa’s favour.

Asantewaa on her part thanked the church and Ghanaians for supporting her.

She urged the congregants to step out of their comfort zone saying “we are extremely comfortable so let’s step out with faith and we will be led to the right path.”

She narrated that when she lost her voice on the second day, she sought reverence in Psalm 23 and that kept her till she ended the event.

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum attempted to break the Guinness World Record of a singing marathon which began on December 24 and ended on December 29. She sang for a total of 126 hours 53 mins.

She is currently waiting for the official declaration from the Guinness World Record.

The current record is 105 hours set in 2012.

GNA



