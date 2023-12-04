Sene West NPP Parliamentary Election Committee congratulates Kumah Mackay, delegates 

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Kwame-Danso, (BE/R), Dec. 4, GNA – The Sene West Parliamentary Election Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono East Region has congratulated Mr Joseph Kumah Mackay, the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Development Authority for his election as the party’s 2024 parliamentary candidate.



The 446 delegates of the party in the constituency reposed their confidence in Mr Mackay who was also the election 2016 and election 2024 parliamentary candidate by giving him 245 votes in the party’s just ended orphan constituency primaries held at Kwame-Danso, the constituency capital.



A statement issued and signed by Mr Maxwell Kofi Nsiah, the Secretary to the Committee and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), also expressed the greatest of joy, rapturous delight and ecstasy for successful primaries.



It also congratulated the rank and file of the party for a transparent, free, fair and peaceful election and praised the other contestants for accepting the outcome of the primaries wholeheartedly.



“The serene atmosphere with which the elections were conducted attest to the fact that indeed, the NPP is a beacon of democracy in Africa,” it said, adding, the “maturity, dexterity and civility with which you conducted your individual campaigns is highly commendable.”



“In fact, there was no loser or winner in the elections. Although individually, Mr Mackay won the elections but collectively the party is the ultimate winner and victor and now primaries are over, we beseech all fellow patriots to bury all individual differences and egos for the sake and interest of the party.”



The statement called on the party people to rally their unflinching support and energies behind the parliamentary candidate, indicating that with unity and togetherness, the party would be able to “break the eight-year jinx, and capture the parliamentary seat from the perpetually poorly performing NDC member of Parliament.”



It also commended the security services and officials of the EC appreciating the highest level of professionalism they exhibited, which ultimately culminated into the peaceful and credible primaries.



“The committee further acknowledges without any blemish, the role of the media, national and regional coordinators in ensuring a smooth and a successful process,” it added, stressing, “your imaginable and overwhelming presence, comportment and support, and enthusiastic is an indication that great party is ready and prepared to win the Election 2024”.



GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

