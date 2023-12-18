Rotary club of Kumasi supports Remar Children’s home

By Frances Dorothy Ward

Kumasi Dec. 18, GNA – The Rotary Club of Kumasi has donated assorted items worth GHS 10,000.00 to the Remar Ghana Children’s home at Patase, in the Kumasi Metropolitan area.

The items included bags of rice, corn, cooking oil, soap, toiletries, soft drinks, and eggs.

This is to help support the children to also celebrate the Christmas festivities.

Nana Effah Mensah, President of the club, who presented the items, said the donation formed part of the club’s areas of focus and contribution to help and put smiles on the faces of the needy and less privileged in the society.

“As a club, donations like these further confirm our resolve to improve the livelihoods and living conditions of mankind and people in our immediate communities.

The items donated today were contributions from the members of the club.This is what we stand for”, he stated.

Nana Effah said such gestures were also a recognition that society still cared and appreciated them, and they should see themselves as part of the larger society.

He said the Kumasi Rotary club had been constructing boreholes and water closet toilet facilities for schools and in communities in the Ashanti Region.

The President said the club would continue to implement projects that would help improve the lives of the poor and the less privileged in society.

“Next year, we plan to support about 20 orphanages in the Ashanti Region and we believe that through the support of our international partners, we will be able to transform the lives of children in these orphanages”, he stated.

Madam Irene Amissah, Caretaker of the Home, who received the items thanked the club for the kind gesture, saying, the donation would go a long way to support the kids especially during the yuletide.

She said the orphanage, which had branches scattered across the country with three in the Ashanti region, had to brave through the storm to support the children in the home.

She said paying the school fees for the kids, and paying the rent of the orphanage homes, had been an uphill task for the managers.

Madam Amissah called on other Non-profit organizations, individuals, and groups to support the orphanage to render quality care and support for the children.

The Rotary Club of Kumasi is the second-oldest Rotary club in Ghana.

It is an association of business and professional leaders who strive to promote goodwill, peace, and understanding around the world by performing community service and promoting ethics.

It is an organization that is neither political nor religious.

