Residents of Mafi Zortikpo celebrate festival to propel development 

By Kekeli K. Blamey, GNA

Mafi Zortikpo, Dec. 22, GNA – The residents of Mafi Zortikpo in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region have celebrated their fifth Dezaah Festival with a focus on forstering developmental projects in the area.

The festival, organized by Togbe Dordoe IV, Dufia of Mafi Zortikpo, and his elders, brought together the sons and daughters of the region and beyond to rekindle the spirit of unity.

Togbe Dordoe told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that: “In as much as we want to bring our people together, we also want a place of convenience and I’m glad we’ve been able to get some fund today to commence the project.”

He lauded the residents and his council members for donating to support the project in the community.

Mr. Agbeti Sekpey Dordoe, the Executive Chairman for the Dezaah Committee, Said they had realized a sum of GHC 7,700 after the festival and some residents had pledged 140 bags of cement and other materials to support the construction of the toilet facility.

He recounted that the Zortikpo community procured two poly tanks, mechanized borehole, 150 plastic chairs, benches, streetlights and supported some residents to learn a trad after five years of celebrating the Dezaah festival.

However, he lamented the lack of educational and health facilities in the community and appealed to the government for support.

