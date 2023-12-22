Ddanibes Foundation puts smile on faces of Amazing Shepperd Orphanage

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA – The Ddanibes Foundation, a non-profit organisation in Ghana, has part of activities to mark this year’s Christmas festivities, provided some educational materials to the Amazing Shepherd Orphanage.

The items, including books, pens, pencils, mathematical sets, are to assist the beneficiaries in their educational pursuit.

The foundation also donated some undisclosed amount of money, bags of rice, gari, cooking oil, cartons of tomato paste, crates of eggs, and toiletries to the home.

Mr Andrews Akyeampong Okyere during an interaction with the media after the donation said the gesture, “is to bring smiles on the faces of underprivileged persons in the society.”

Mr Okyere, an Educationist and Director Phyllandy Pharmacy, explained that it was important for corporate organisations to be generous in times like Christmas by giving to support the wellbeing of underprivileged in society.

That, the Entrepreneur and Philanthropist said informed the Foundation’s gesture, noting that, “it is a service to mankind and society since people are in need of one thing or the other.”

“It does not matter the level you find yourself in life. No matter what, there is always someone out there that you can make an impact on. So, let’s be kind to everybody.”

“Look around your family, community, town, city, church, mosque and identify someone whose face you can put a smile on,” he encouraged.

Founded in 2012, Ddanibes Foundation aims to help in the alleviation of poverty among the citizenry.

The Foundation, periodically, provides educational support, promote health campaigns, skills development and exchange programmes to ensure the upliftment of Ghanaians, especially, the underprivileged.

Over the years, Ddanibes Foundation had been assisting people all over the country and made donations to orphanages in almost all regions of Ghana.

