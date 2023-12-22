Albania’s parliament removes immunity from opposition leader Berisha

Belgarde, Dec. 22, (dpa/GNA) – The Albanian parliament waived the immunity of right-wing Albanian opposition leader and former president Sali Berisha, with the majority vote of the ruling Socialists on Thursday.

This allows criminal authorities to take action against the veteran politician for alleged corruption.

Berisha denies the accusations, but did not comment on them during the parliamentary session in the capital Tirana. Members of parliament from his Democratic Party (PD), however, caused a riot by setting off smoke bombs during the session.

The United States placed the 78-year-old on its sanctions list in 2021 due to suspected corruption.

He was elected by Albanians in 1992 as the first newly elected president after the end of communism. He was prime minister from 2005 to 2013. Until 2013, he also led the PD, and became head of the party once again last year.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

