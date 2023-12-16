PWDs urged to bring their issues to the fore

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Dec. 16, GNA – Madam Stella Mawutor, Volta Regional Director of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, has urged persons with disabilities to persevere in their efforts to ensuring that issues affecting them were brought to light.

She urged them to carry on with their advocacy efforts and stakeholder collaborations in ensuring that they achieved the needed transformation.

Madam Mawutor, who was speaking during a World Disability Day celebration in Ho, bemoaned the continued lack of accessibility and inclusion in human and business environments for persons with disabilities.

The programme was organised by Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA) in collaboration with the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation (GFD).

It was on the theme: “United in Action to Rescue and Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for, with and by Persons with Disabilities.”

Madam Mawutor called on duty bearers to pay serious attention to issues like gender equality, access to education, and relevant skills for decent work, lamenting that some cultural prohibitions even served to perpetuate inequality.

The Director asked society to refrain from making disparaging remarks about persons with disabilities because these behaviours only served to promote discrimination and stigma.

Ms Veronica Denyo Kofiedu, President of the Women With Disability Development and Advocacy Organisation, noted that fulfilling the promise of “leaving no one behind” was essential to attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She reminded duty bearers that to promote sustainable development for persons with disabilities, attention to their needs and rights as active participants in society, the economy, and the social spheres must be maintained.

The President commended all persons with disabilities for their dedication and selfless efforts in pushing for the elimination of all social barriers that limited their ability to develop and engage in society.

She entreated Disability People’s Organisations (DPOs) to unite to step up their advocacy efforts and combat systemic discrimination that prevented them from being included in societal decision-making processes.

Mr Divine Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, said the New Patriotic Party government was dedicated to making sure that the country aligned itself with the SGDs that promoted the rights of persons living with disabilities.

He said the Assembly had made progress towards improving accessibility, advancing equal opportunities, and increasing public understanding of the rights and dignity of individuals with disabilities.

Mr Bosson said last year the Assembly provided support for 42 individuals in the field of education and training, 35 individuals with health and assistive devices, and 74 individuals with income-generating business activities.

GNA

