Biakoye District Assembly reshapes deplorable roads 

Dambai (O/R) Dec 16, GNA

Dambai (O/R) Dec 16, GNA – The Biakoye District Assembly, under the auspices of Madam Millicent Carboo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, has commenced reshaping the Nkonya Akloba-Ahundwo roads.

The aim was to make the roads more motorable for the motorists.

Madam Carboo explained to the GNA that the exercise had become necessary due to their dilapidated nature, adding “it is riddled with potholes, and part of the stretch is eroded making driving difficult and dangerous for drivers.”

She said the second stretch of the project, which was a 1.4km distance, witnessed a facelift from the Nkonya Senior High junction to Tayi township.

“Both works were funded from the second quarter allocation of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF),” she explained.

Among the reasons was to ensure that residents within the district get access to good roads to enable them to embark on their daily commercial activities without difficulty.

Madam Carboo also stated that farming remained the main source of livelihood for residents along that stretch but the poor road had made it impossible for them to move their produce to the urban areas for sale.

She, however, assured the residents that their outfit would continue to take steps to reshape other deplorable roads within their catchment area.

Some residents who spoke with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) commended Madam Carboo and the Assembly for rehabilitating the road ahead of Christmas.

They appealed to the Assembly to continue supporting the various communities to bring relief to the people.

GNA

